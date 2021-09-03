 Skip to main content
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

