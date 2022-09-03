Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.