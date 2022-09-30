Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.