This evening in Munster: Rain showers early with mostly clear conditions later at night. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Sunday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Sunday…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
This evening's outlook for Munster: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Munster folks should be prepared for high t…
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Munster. The forecast …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Scattered s…
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Clear. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for…
For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low around 70F. Winds light and v…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. To…