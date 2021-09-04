 Skip to main content
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Rain showers early with mostly clear conditions later at night. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Sunday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

