This evening in Munster: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Some rain around this morning in Northwest Indiana, but as a cold front works over us late this afternoon and evening, storms are likely and some could be severe. Full details in our latest forecast.
The severe thunderstorm warning has expired for all of Northwest Indiana. Scattered storms are expected to return to the area after 8 p.m. Monday. Isolated flooding will be possible until midnight.
Dry Friday, but a cold front will bring rain back for Saturday and chances are sticking around for the rest of Labor Day weekend. Track the rain and see what will happen to our temperatures here.
Temperatures on the rise today. Clouds will increase tonight, but still staying dry. Another cold front is not too far away though. Get the latest timing on our next rain chance in our weather update.
Warm and breezy in Northwest Indiana today. Temperatures are going back above normal for Thursday. Find out how warm it will get and when rain chances will return in our updated forecast.
