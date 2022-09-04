Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.