This evening in Munster: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Munster will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
