For the drive home in Munster: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Munster's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Munster will see warm temperature…
This evening in Munster: Rain showers early with mostly clear conditions later at night. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.…
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Munster. The forecast …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Scattered s…
The Munster area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The …
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. To…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Clear. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Munster folks should be prepared for high t…