Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
One more day with a rain chance in Northwest Indiana before a dry streak begins. See when showers are most likely, when they'll exit the area, and what temperatures are expected in our weather update.
Dry Friday, but a cold front will bring rain back for Saturday and chances are sticking around for the rest of Labor Day weekend. Track the rain and see what will happen to our temperatures here.
Temperatures on the rise today. Clouds will increase tonight, but still staying dry. Another cold front is not too far away though. Get the latest timing on our next rain chance in our weather update.
Warm and breezy in Northwest Indiana today. Temperatures are going back above normal for Thursday. Find out how warm it will get and when rain chances will return in our updated forecast.
The severe thunderstorm warning has expired for all of Northwest Indiana. Scattered storms are expected to return to the area after 8 p.m. Monday. Isolated flooding will be possible until midnight.
This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is poss…
Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fo…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy ski…
Munster will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degre…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today.…