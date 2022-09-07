This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
One more day with a rain chance in Northwest Indiana before a dry streak begins. See when showers are most likely, when they'll exit the area, and what temperatures are expected in our weather update.
Dry Friday, but a cold front will bring rain back for Saturday and chances are sticking around for the rest of Labor Day weekend. Track the rain and see what will happen to our temperatures here.
Temperatures on the rise today. Clouds will increase tonight, but still staying dry. Another cold front is not too far away though. Get the latest timing on our next rain chance in our weather update.
No rain today in Northwest Indiana, just mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. Warming up for Thursday. Find out what temperatures are expected and when rain will return here.
