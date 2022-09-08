Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
