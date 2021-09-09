Munster's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
For the drive home in Munster: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will …
Munster's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Munster will see warm temperature…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
For the drive home in Munster: Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mainly clear overnight. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 m…
This evening in Munster: Rain showers early with mostly clear conditions later at night. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Scattered s…
The Munster area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The …
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees toda…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. To…