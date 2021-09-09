Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.