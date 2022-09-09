For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
