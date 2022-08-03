 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Lake County

2:15 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Lake County in Northwest Indiana until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to quarter size hail are expected. Remain indoors until this storm passes.

This story will be updated with additional information.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

