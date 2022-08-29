 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Update: Severe thunderstorm warning extended for Northwest Indiana

  • 0
radar2

1:50 p.m. Update: The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been extended across much of the Region until 2:45 p.m. Monday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 80 mph and up to quarter size hail are expected. Remain indoors until this line of storms clears your location.

radar1

1:30 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of Northwest Indiana until 2:00 p.m. Monday. Much of Porter and Jasper counties and all of Lake and Newton counties are included in the warning. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 80 mph and up to nickel size hail are expected. Remain indoors until this line of storms passes.

This story will be updated with additional information.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts