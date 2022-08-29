Update: Severe thunderstorm warning extended for Northwest Indiana

1:50 p.m. Update: The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been extended across much of the Region until 2:45 p.m. Monday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 80 mph and up to quarter size hail are expected. Remain indoors until this line of storms clears your location.

1:30 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of Northwest Indiana until 2:00 p.m. Monday. Much of Porter and Jasper counties and all of Lake and Newton counties are included in the warning. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 80 mph and up to nickel size hail are expected. Remain indoors until this line of storms passes.