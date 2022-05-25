Severe weather threat ends for Northwest Indiana, but more showers and storms expected Wednesday night

7:40 p.m. Update: All rain has temporarily departed Northwest Indiana. However, additional activity continues to our west and these scattered showers and weak storms are expected begin working into the Region after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Activity will likely peak around 1 a.m. While heavy rain and lightning are still possible, damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are no longer a concern.

After 3 a.m., isolated showers are expected to continue through the morning hours Thursday. Rain is possible for the morning commute, but gaps in the activity are expected. A better chance of showers and storms is expected in the afternoon Thursday. While unlikely, damaging wind and hail will once again be possible.

6:50 p.m. Update: The strong storm that prompted the severe thunderstorm warning has departed Lake County and moved over Lake Michigan. Wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph were measured by weather stations across Lake County and tree limbs have been reported down in multiple locations. No warnings are currently in effect for Northwest Indiana, but showers and weak storms continue across northern Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties. Heavy rain and lightning are occurring in spots.

6:30 p.m. Update: The storm is about to work over Hammond, Gary, and Whiting. Heavy rain and lightning continue. Wind gusts up to 60 mph are still possible along with up to dime size hail. Continue to remain indoors until this storm passes.

6:10 p.m. Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Lake County until 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. Locations within the warning include Crown Point, Dyer, Munster, Hammond, Gary, and Whiting. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to penny size hail are expected. Remain indoors until this storm passes.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

