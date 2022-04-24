Severe weather threat ends for Northwest Indiana, significant cool down for Monday

The chance for severe thunderstorms has come to an end for Northwest Indiana. As a slow moving cold front finishes working over us, scattered showers and perhaps a weak thunderstorm will continue to move across the Region during the evening hours Sunday.

The overnight hours look drier, but isolated showers will continue as our temperatures drop behind the front. Look for lows to reach around 50 degrees.

Isolated showers will still be possible during the morning hours on Monday and some could encounter rain for the morning commute. It does look like we'll dry out completely for the afternoon Monday with cloudy skies eventually becoming partly cloudy. Expect a much cooler day than Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 50s. A little bit of a wind chill factor as well with wind gusts reaching 25 mph in the afternoon.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.