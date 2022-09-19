Slight cool down Monday, but warm front arrives Tuesday in the Region

After last night's rain, a few showers are still around early this morning in the Region, but not many. They will all exit the area by 10 a.m. and the rest of Monday is looking dry. Mostly cloudy skies this morning will eventually become sunny this afternoon. Cooler today than Sunday thanks to last night's cold front, but not too much. High temperatures will still reach around 79, near normal for mid-September. Not much wind today, only around 10 mph.

Clear skies early Monday night, but skies will become partly cloudy late and fog is expected to form in spots. A few showers can't be ruled out either. Low temperatures will reach around 54, also normal for this time of year.

Patchy fog and a few showers will continue to be around Tuesday morning as a warm front works over us. Skies will become sunny in the afternoon though and it will be quite warm. High temperatures will reach around 88 degrees. It will also be breezy with wind gusts reaching around 25 mph.

Isolated showers and storms will return to Northwest Indiana Tuesday night, especially after midnight. The better chance of rain will be Wednesday though with our next cold front. Scattered showers and storms are expected with the best chance in the late morning. Low temperatures will reach around 69 Tuesday night and high temperatures will be around 81 Wednesday.