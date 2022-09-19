 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Slight cool down Monday, but warm front arrives Tuesday in the Region

  • Updated
  • 0

After last night's rain, a few showers are still around early this morning in the Region, but not many. They will all exit the area by 10 a.m. and the rest of Monday is looking dry. Mostly cloudy skies this morning will eventually become sunny this afternoon. Cooler today than Sunday thanks to last night's cold front, but not too much. High temperatures will still reach around 79, near normal for mid-September. Not much wind today, only around 10 mph.

Clear skies early Monday night, but skies will become partly cloudy late and fog is expected to form in spots. A few showers can't be ruled out either. Low temperatures will reach around 54, also normal for this time of year.

Severe drought, heat waves and deadly floods occurred all while 2022 had the third warmest summer on record.

Patchy fog and a few showers will continue to be around Tuesday morning as a warm front works over us. Skies will become sunny in the afternoon though and it will be quite warm. High temperatures will reach around 88 degrees. It will also be breezy with wind gusts reaching around 25 mph.

People are also reading…

Isolated showers and storms will return to Northwest Indiana Tuesday night, especially after midnight. The better chance of rain will be Wednesday though with our next cold front. Scattered showers and storms are expected with the best chance in the late morning. Low temperatures will reach around 69 Tuesday night and high temperatures will be around 81 Wednesday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Isolated showers in NWI Tuesday

Isolated showers in NWI Tuesday

The chance for rain continues today in Northwest Indiana with below normal temps. Find out when and where showers are most likely, when they'll come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.

Foggy start Wednesday in the Region

Foggy start Wednesday in the Region

Dense fog has formed in parts of Northwest Indiana this morning and could slow down the morning commute. Find out how long it will stick around and when our next rain chance is in our latest forecast.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts