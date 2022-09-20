Small rain chance and very warm Tuesday in NWI; cold front arrives Wednesday

A foggy start across Northwest Indiana early Tuesday morning. Lots of light fog and dense fog in spots. The fog will be gone by 9:30 a.m., but a chance for a few showers and storms will continue. The best chance of rain today will be in the late morning hours, but more are expected to stay dry than see rain. Any showers and storms that are around will come to an end during the early afternoon and partly cloudy skies will become mostly sunny. Expect a very warm day for mid-September. The average high in the Region will reach 88 degrees. Our normal high temperature this time of year is 76. It will become breezy this afternoon as well with wind gusts reaching around 20 mph.

Mostly clear skies early Tuesday night, but skies will become partly cloudy after midnight and a few showers can't be ruled out. Winds will be around 10 mph. A muggy night is expected with temperatures just cooling down to around 70 degrees. Our normal low temperature this time of year is 53!

Our next cold front arrives Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast with the best chance of rain in the mid-afternoon as the cold front works over Northwest Indiana. Some could miss out on the rain, but others will see heavy rain and lightning. Wednesday will be cooler than today, but still warm, with high temperatures reaching around 83 before the cold front arrives. It will be another breezy day as well with wind gusts reaching 25 mph.

Isolated showers will continue Wednesday night, especially during the evening hours. All activity will come to an end late though and Thursday looks like a dry day. Temperatures will be dropping behind the cold front. We'll start around 55 degrees early Thursday morning and only warm up to around 64 in the afternoon! Breezy conditions will definitely ensure a cool first day of fall.