Scattered snow showers this morning, but less and less activity as we go through the day. Saturday looks dry, but another round of snow is expected for Saturday night. Find out how much will fall in our weather update.
5 early spring recipes to try this week
This week's recipe roundup features meals that help transition us from the winter cold into gently warmer spring weather.
This recipe fills artichokes with an Italian-influenced mixture of breadcrumbs, tomatoes, garlic, herbs and Parmesan cheese, stuffed between the layers of leaves.
This tortellini soup is the perfect dish to transition us from the winter cold into the gently warmer spring.
The shrimp takes in all the wonderful flavors of the garlic and has a bit of zip with the added chili flakes.
You’ll love the flavors in this satisfying side dish. The onion adds to the slight sweetness of the celery root, while the Gruyere adds to its nuttiness.