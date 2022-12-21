Still quiet today, but winter storm expected to slam the Region Thursday

The best case scenario here is that you have a slightly swollen can of beer or soda. However, you could also end up with a car full of frozen slush — or 38 stitches like one boy in China in 2012.

Another outcome is that you have beer, wine or soda (or any carbonated beverage) that doesn't taste very good. Some online threads offer advice on re-fizzing your flat and frozen soda, but it's often a lost cause or just not worth the effort.

When beer becomes frozen, it's still drinkable once thawed. However, the flavor will be different — "more boozy," according to a Q&A from The Morning Call.

Wine will do pretty much the same thing. While it's safe to drink, the wine will taste like "a dumbed-down version" of itself, according to Vine Pair.