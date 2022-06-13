All warnings have expired; the severe weather threat has come to an end in Northwest Indiana

9:10 p.m. Update: All storms have departed Northwest Indiana and the severe weather threat has come to an end. Most damage that has been reported in the Region has been minor, except in Portage. Several homes were reportedly struck by lightning there and one had a tree fall on it. No injuries have been reported so far. The largest hail to fall was ping pong ball size in New Chicago.

The National Weather Service will take a closer look at the damage in Northwest Indiana and across all of Chicagoland on Tuesday to determine if a tornado or tornadoes touched down or not.

Additional stray showers are possible for the next few hours, but all rain will be gone by early Tuesday morning. Get ready for a very hot and humid day. High temperatures will reach around 98 with feels like temperatures around 106 in the afternoon Tuesday.

8:25 p.m. Update: The rotating thunderstorm in Porter County has weakened some and currently does not have the potential of producing a tornado. However, wind gusts up to 70 mph and up to quarter size hail are still possible as it moves southeast.

The storm in LaPorte county is also moving southeast and still could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and pea size hail. Remain indoors until both of these storms pass.

8:10 p.m. Update: The tornado warning continues for far eastern Lake County and central Porter County. The storm is still rotating and could produce a tornado to the southwest of Valparaiso. Valparaiso is still likely to see up to quarter size hail strong straight-line winds.

In addition to the tornado warning, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for much LaPorte County until 9:45 p.m. Wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to dime size hail are expected.

7:55 p.m. Update: The tornado warning continues until 8:15 p.m. A funnel cloud was reported over Gary and is moving southeast. A tornado could touch down at any time. Even if a tornado does not touch down, damaging winds are likely with this storm.

7:35 p.m. Update: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Lake and Porter counties until 8:15 p.m. Some of the locations within the warning are Hammond, Gary, Hobart, Portage, Merrillville, and Valparaiso. Radar indicates that the storm approaching the area could be producing a tornado. This storm has already caused significant wind damage in Chicago. Heavy rain, lightning, and quarter size hail are also expected. If you are in this warning, seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a permanent building or home immediately!

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

