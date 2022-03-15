 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Tuesday's Region forecast; Matt Holiner back Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0

Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner took a couple days off and will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast.

In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next couple of days:

Expect patchy fog before 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny Tuesday with a high near 42.

North to northwest winds will blow from 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 38, according to the NWS. Expect a northeast wind around 5 mph, becoming south to southeast after midnight.

Wednesday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 65, the NWS predicts. South to southwest winds are expected 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Gallery: Maple sugar time returns to Indiana Dunes National Park
Matt Holiner

Matt Holiner 
0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts