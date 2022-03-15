Tuesday's Region forecast; Matt Holiner back Wednesday

Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner took a couple days off and will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast.

In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next couple of days:

Expect patchy fog before 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny Tuesday with a high near 42.

North to northwest winds will blow from 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 38, according to the NWS. Expect a northeast wind around 5 mph, becoming south to southeast after midnight.

Wednesday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 65, the NWS predicts. South to southwest winds are expected 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

