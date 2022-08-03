Update: Severe thunderstorm warning cancelled for Northwest Indiana, small chance of flooding Wednesday night

4:55 p.m. Update: The line of storms has pushed off to the east and the severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled for all of the Region. No additional damaging wind or hail are expected.

For the rest of the afternoon and through Wednesday night, off and on showers and storms will continue as a secondary cold front approaches and works over the area. Heavy rain and lightning are still expected in spots. With up to 2" of rain having already fallen in a few locations in the Region, additional heavy rain could cause flooding in low lying and poorly drained locations. This does not look to be a widespread problem in Northwest Indiana, but is something to keep in mind through tonight.

Only stray showers are expected for the Thursday morning commute with all rain coming to an end during the late morning hours.

3:45 p.m. Update: The worst of the activity is currently located over LaPorte, Newton, and Jasper counties in Northwest Indiana as the line of storms slowly pushes east. The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been extended until 5:15 p.m. Wednesday for these locations. Heavy rain and lightning continue and wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to penny size hail are still expected in spots. While conditions are improving in Lake and Porter counties, lingering rain and occasional lightning are still occurring.

Reports of damage are coming in from across the Region. Tree limbs are down and shingles have been blown off homes in Dyer. Multiple trees are down in Merrillville. A large tree is down in Lake Station. A backyard fence was blown over in Portage. Multiple trees and power lines are down in Michigan City.

3:05 p.m. Update: The Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues across Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties and has now been extended into Newton and Jasper counties until 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy rain and lightning are occurring across much of the Region now. Wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to penny size hail are still expected in spots. Travel should be avoided at this time. Remain indoors until this line of storms passes.

2:40 p.m. Update: A line of storms continues to work across the northern part of the Region. The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been extended across Porter and LaPorte counties until 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Very heavy rain and lightning are occurring and wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to nickel size hail are still expected. Continue to remain indoors until these storms pass.

2:15 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Lake County in Northwest Indiana until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to quarter size hail are expected. Remain indoors until this storm passes.