Update: Severe thunderstorm warning expires for NWI; more storms expected Monday evening

3:05 p.m. Update: Light showers and weak storms linger over the Region, but the line of severe storms has pushed off to our east. This weak activity will continue to diminish over the next hour. Dime size hail was reported in parts of the Region and there have been multiple reports of downed tree limbs, trees, and power lines.

The cold front is still off to our west. As it approaches and works over us, more showers and storms are expected after 8 p.m. Monday. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and up to dime size hail may occur in a few spots. Heavy rain and lightning will still be likely. With up to 1.5 inches of rain having fallen in a few spots already and up to 2 inches of rain still possible, a few flooded roads can't be ruled out until midnight, particularly in low lying and poorly drained locations.

After midnight, the heaviest rain will be over and activity will gradually die down. All lingering light rain rain is expected to exit the area by 5 a.m., allowing for a dry Tuesday morning commute.

2:30 p.m. Update: The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been cancelled for Lake County, but continues for the rest of the Region until 2:45 p.m. Monday. Wind gusts up 70 mph and up to penny size hail are still possible for eastern portions of Northwest Indiana.

2:15 p.m. Update: Storms are peaking in Northwest Indiana now. Heavy rain and lightning are widespread. Occasional wind gusts up to 70 mph are still possible and up to penny size hail can't be ruled out. Storms are slowly moving from west to east. Conditions will start to improve for the western-most portions of the Region soon. Continue to remain indoors until this line of storms clears your area.

1:50 p.m. Update: The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been extended across much of the Region until 2:45 p.m. Monday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 80 mph and up to quarter size hail are expected. Remain indoors until this line of storms clears your location.

1:30 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of Northwest Indiana until 2:00 p.m. Monday. Much of Porter and Jasper counties and all of Lake and Newton counties are included in the warning. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 80 mph and up to nickel size hail are expected. Remain indoors until this line of storms passes.