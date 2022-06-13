UPDATED: Tornado warning issued for Region

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for northern Porter and Lake counties, until 8:15 p.m. tonight.

At 7:28 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Whiting, moving southeast at 40 mph, according to the Weather Service.

The storm hit Munster at about 7:35 p.m. It will hit Schererville, Highland and Griffith around 7:40 p.m. and Gary and Merrillville around 7:45 p.m. Hobart, Crown Point, Lake Station, New Chicago, South Haven, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Winfield, Valparaiso and Hebron will also be impacted by the storm.

The NWS said there is a risk of hail roughly the size of a quarter and 80 mph winds. The weather service has cautioned residents in impacted areas to move to their basements and avoid windows. Those outdoors or in mobile homes are advised to move to the closest substantial shelter.

Drivers that cannot drive away from the tornado should, as a last resort, either park their vehicle and stay put, or lie down in a low-lying area. The NWS said tree damage is likely.

Jasper and Newton counties are also under tornado watch until 11 p.m.

A heat advisory will also be in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper. A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for all four counties.

The NWS also said "oppressive heat and humidity will result in very muggy conditions" throughout the Region tonight.

High temperatures will continue later in the week, with peak heat index values of 105 to 110 expected Tuesday and 97 to 105 on Wednesday.

There is a chance of thunderstorms late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

The NWS advises drinking fluids, staying in air-conditioning, staying out of the sun and checking up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles.

