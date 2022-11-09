 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warm front Wednesday morning; at or near record highs Thursday in Northwest Indiana

Isolated showers this morning as a warm front works over us. A very pleasant afternoon though and remarkably warm on Thursday. Our next cold front is not far away...get all the details in our updated forecast video.

5 fast, fall recipes to try this week

This week's recipe roundup features meals that are quick and cozy. Think air fryer Cornish hens, pumpkin soup and a twist on baked potatoes.

Short on time? This delicious dinner is ready in 20 minutes
Food and Cooking

Short on time? This delicious dinner is ready in 20 minutes

  • Carolyn Malcoun, EatingWell
  • Updated
  • 0

Quick-cooking chicken cutlets are a time-saving hero in this 20-minute dinner recipe.

Tricolor Vegetable Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette: This colorful salad is perfect for autumn days
Food and Cooking

Tricolor Vegetable Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette: This colorful salad is perfect for autumn days

  • Diane Rossen Worthington, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

You can serve this alongside a salad of tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and basil for a light luncheon or supper, along with some olive-studded focaccia or crusty multigrain bread.

Cheesy sausage sandwiches and pumpkin soup for a Halloween crowd
Food and Cooking

Cheesy sausage sandwiches and pumpkin soup for a Halloween crowd

  • JeanMarie Brownson, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

Sweet corn on the cob, a bean salad and plenty of pumpkin soup make this a meal easily doubled, or even tripled, for a crowd. All treats, no tricks, here!

This customizable baked potato bar is perfect for fall
Food and Cooking

This customizable baked potato bar is perfect for fall

  • Meleyna Nomura, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

The best way to enjoy a baked potato is with a spread of custom toppings (aka a baked potato bar). It’s the ultimate meal.

Enjoy bacon-wrapped air-fryer Cornish hens in just 35 minutes
Food and Cooking

Enjoy bacon-wrapped air-fryer Cornish hens in just 35 minutes

  • Tara Holland, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

Because Cornish hens are so petite, it means they are the perfect bird to air-fry whole. Thanks to the short cooking time, the meat stays juicy while the skin gets nice and crispy.

Fall apple recipes fun for whole family
Cnn

Fall apple recipes fun for whole family

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are some apple recipes fun for the whole family, just in time for first day of fall 2022!

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

