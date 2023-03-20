Temperatures will be rising Monday, but so will the wind gusts. Peak winds will reach around 40 mph this afternoon. Find out what wind chills are expected and when rain will return in our weather update.
5 spring recipes to try this week
This week's recipe roundup features meals that are a perfect fit for the first day of spring.
This tortellini soup is the perfect dish to transition us from the winter cold into the gently warmer spring. Both the deeply flavorful broth and the cheesy tortellini are cozy enough for winter, but light enough for the brighter months ahead.
Sometimes I crave a simple salad, full of flavor with few ingredients. I was inspired by a salad I had enjoyed at Terra in Century City. White and red Belgian endive leaves along with light green baby gem leaves were combined with thin, crisp pear crescents and creamy blue cheese crumbles.
Serve taquitos on a bed of lettuce with some chopped tomatoes and a drizzle of crema or sour cream on top for a meal. Guacamole, avocado crema, and salsa are also great toppers, or use them as dips if you’re serving the taquitos as a snack or appetizer.
We celebrate St. Joseph’s Day, March 19, in our family. St. Joseph is the patron saint of Sicily, home to my mother’s relatives. He’s credited with saving Sicily’s residents during a devastating drought when locals prayed to him for spring rain to save their crops.
Crisp, tiny pieces of crushed matzo are mixed with an array of nuts, cinnamon and sweet date syrup and baked till browned.