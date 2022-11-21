Warming up Monday in Northwest Indiana, but how long will it last?

After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures will finally start to rise today. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond in our latest forecast video.
Photos: Western New York snow scenes
Snowy morning in Buffalo
A view of a snow covered Buffalo on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
Downtown Buffalo
The corner of Broadway and Washington streets in downtown Buffalo on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Sheila Rayam/Buffalo News
November snowstorm
A view of a snowy day in Buffalo seen from the seventh floor of the Ambassador Apartments on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
Lots of snow
Cars are covered in snow in the parking lots in Buffalo on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
A snow-covered road
Snow covers the trees in Orchard Park on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Snow crews at work
Crews work to clear the roads in the Village of Orchard Park on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Cleaning out
Joe Fruscione clears the snow from his driveway in Orchard Park on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Roof raking
Ben Wilson clears his roof of nearly 2 feet of snow at his home in Orchard Park on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Making a path
Jim Kane clears his driveway with a snow blower in Orchard Park on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
More snow
Snow continues to pound Hamburg on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022
Sharon Gleason/Buffalo News
Not road ready
A car is covered with snow in the Southtowns on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Mark Mulville/ Buffalo News
A peaceful scene
Snow continues to fall in Orchard Park as a lake-effect storm wallops parts of Western New York on on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Mark Mulville / Buffalo News
Snow cycle
Snow accumulates next to a recycling bin in Hamburg on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Geoff Nason/Buffalo News
Hamburg snow
Mike Duggan tries to keep up with the snow, with the help of his canine companion Quinn on Woodrich Court in Hamburg on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Brian Connolly/Buffalo News
Lake-effect clouds
An aerial view of Buffalo from the West Side shows the sky containing the lake-effect band that has been dumping snow throughout the Southtowns, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Elmwood Village in snow
An aerial view of homes in the Elmwood Village after a fresh coat of snow and before the lake-effect band moved back into the city, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A workout
David Benz, an engineer for Herman Badillo Community School, strains to turn his snowblower, clearing a path outside the school on Elmwood in downtown Buffalo, Nov. 18, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Snow clouds
Dark clouds hover over bright water at Erie Basin Marina in Buffalo, Nov. 18, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Snow fort weather
Zyair Spain, 11, builds a fort wall in a large snowbank in the Larkin District in Buffalo, Nov. 18, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Cleaning out fire hydrants
Firefighters Owen O’Neill, left, and Jackson Brown dig out a fire hydrant in the Larkin District in Buffalo, Nov. 18, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Welcome to Buffalo Street
A snow-covered sign at the corner of Crescent Drive and South Buffalo Street in Orchard Park on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Mark Mulville
Stopping at Beerz
The snow starts to inch up on a Josh Allen cutout in the window of Beerz Food Shop in Orchard Park, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Mark Mulville
Bills weather
A Bills flag flies in the wind and snow in Orchard Park, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Mark Mulville
Cleaning the driveway
Charlie Benfanti, right, and his father Bill, left, clear the snow from their driveway in Orchard Park, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Mark Mulville
Snow day
Jackson and Brayden Quill build a snow fort at their home in Orchard Park, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Mark Mulville
November snow
Nicholas Harelick tries to remove snow from the ground with his snowblower in Buffalo on Nov. 18, 2022. Harelick spent the day clearing off roads and sidewalks so his neighbors would have a place to walk and drive.
Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
Getting a car out
Andoria Wilson and Alease Jeffries use their feet to shovel away snow so Andoria can have space to drive her car in Buffalo, Nov. 18, 2022.
Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
Plows at work
The road crews are out doing their thing in Buffalo, Nov. 18, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
A snowy walk
A pedestrian walks a dog on Crescent Drive in Orchard Park, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Fleeing geese
Geese fly over new snowfall blanketing the city of Buffalo at midday on November 18, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
David Niedbala: Eyes on the sky
David Niedbala of Sloan, a landscape photographer and self-described weather nerd from Sloan, trekked out to the tower at the marina in search of photos of the wall of snow in Buffalo, November 18, 2022. “This is Snowvember 2.0. Without a doubt,” he said.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Snowy city
New snowfall blankets the city of Buffalo, shortly after 11:30 a.m. on November 18, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Working to clear the driveway
Christopher Middlebrooks and his son, Mitchell Middlebrooks, work to clear their driveway in the Larkin district in Buffalo, November 18, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Buried bison in Buffalo
A bison statue buried in snow in the early afternoon in the Seneca-Babcock neighborhood of Buffalo, November 18, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Walking home in a snow globe
Rachel Grigsby tries to steady her daughter, Mia Grigsby, 9, as she climbs over a snowbank, heading home from a trip to the corner store in the Seneca-Babcock neighborhood of Buffalo, November 18, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Snow clearing at Larkin at Exchange
A parking lot at Larkin at Exchange is cleared of snow in Buffalo, November 18, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Stuck at Bailey and William
Ploe Kaw struggles to drive his car out of accumulated snow at the intersection at Bailey and William Street in Buffalo, November 18, 2022. Kaw lives on the West Side and is trying to get home.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Good Samaritans
Hakim Grant removes a chain from his truck as Kevin Jones, left, Brandon Burt, center, and Karim Abdullah assess the snow situation around Ploe Kaw's car at Bailey and William Street in Buffalo, Nov. 18, 2022. Grant and his friends pulled over when they saw Kaw, who lives on the West Side, stuck in the snow.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Getting a tire replaced before more snow
Keilany Rosado, 13, waits with her mother Jackline Acevedo, preparing to leave King Tire after getting a front tire replaced in Buffalo, Nov. 18, 2022. The family live in Black Rock, but said they traveled all the way to the East Side because they could not find any other car shops open closer.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Alone in a snowy neighborhood
A lone person wades through the snow with a shovel in the Larkin district as heavy clouds loom in the sky in Buffalo, November 18, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Lake-effect snow hits the city of Buffalo
With the sidewalks partially blocked, a man walks in the middle of the street in the Elmwood neighborhood of Buffalo, Nov. 19, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Little explorer
Auggie Rokitka, 2, adventures in the snow with his parents, Matt Rokitka and Krissy Godios, on Richmond Avenue in Buffalo, Nov. 19, 2022. Rokitka and Godios said they started out playing in the yard, but Auggie wanted to explore.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Playful neighbors
Neighbors Stephan Davis, left, and Star Haynes playfully spray one another with their snowblowers in the Elmwood neighborhood of Buffalo, Nov. 19, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Hotel Henry through the snow
Flurries blur the air, but the Hotel Henry, center, is still visible from the Elmwood neighborhood of Buffalo, Nov. 19, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Coating of leaves
Fallen leaves coat fresh snow in Buffalo, Nov. 19, 2022. Though there are feet of snow on the ground, many of the trees still retain their leaves, and lake-effect winds are bringing more of them down.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Disgruntled lion
Snow blocks a door, with its lion painting seeming to disapprove of the snow, at a corner store on Grant Street in Buffalo, Nov. 19, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Driving ban
A driving ban is keeping most cars off the road, but a postal truck makes its way down Grant Street in Buffalo, Nov. 19, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Pup enthusiasm
Alex Lane walks his dog, Niay, a German Shepherd mix, through the snow on the West Side in Buffalo, Nov. 19, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Clearing the walk
Ahmed Osman shovels his walk on the West Side in Buffalo, Nov. 19, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Wind-whipped trees
Blowing snow whips past evergreen trees on the West Side in Buffalo, Nov. 19, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Shovel spray
Zach Brown shovels his walk in the Elmwood neighborhood in Buffalo, Nov. 19, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Snowy flora
Berries and vines delicately collect snow in the Elmwood neighborhood in Buffalo, Nov. 19, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Statuesque in snow
A statue in Buffalo, painted with snow in the Elmwood neighborhood in Buffalo, Nov. 19, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Clearing the car
Al Antolin clears his car of snow in the Elmwood neighborhood of Buffalo, Nov. 19, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Snowmobile ramp
A truck with a snowmobile ramp in Buffalo, Nov. 19, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
A good neighbor
Drew Szurczynski shovels out a car in Buffalo, Nov. 19, 2022. Having already dug out his own vehicle, Szurczynski was motivated to help out a neighbor.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Buried cars
Snow-buried cars in the Elmwood neighborhood in Buffalo, Nov. 19, 2022.
Libby March / Buffalo News
