Watch now: 2021 among the warmest, costliest years in U.S. history

The past year will be remembered for many reasons, but one of the most significant may be the weather. An analysis by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows 2021 was another year of extremes.

With an average temperature of 54.5 degrees, 2021 was the fourth-warmest year in the contiguous United States since official records began in 1895. This adds to a streak of exceptionally warm years.

Six of the 10 warmest years on record have occurred since 2012. In 2021, the country experienced its warmest recorded June, warmest summer (June to August), third-warmest fall (September to November), and the warmest December on record.

Temperatures were mostly above normal in the Northeast, Northern Plains, and western United States. They were more moderate across the Southeast, but no location experienced a below-normal annual temperature.