Watch now: A Midwest forecast to be thankful for? New Midwest meteorologist gives his take

From a national perspective, it really doesn’t look like a bad travel day. Much of the country will be dry during the day with only isolated rain and snow showers along the Rocky Mountains, Arizona, the Dakotas, Minnesota and Texas. The evening hours will see scattered showers and storms along the cold front from Michigan back into New Mexico, but with no flooding or severe storms anticipated, travel delays should not be widespread.

Thursday: Some leftover rain will be around during the morning and early afternoon in Illinois in Indiana, but it looks like much of the day will be dry across the Midwest. Thanks to the cold front though, Thanksgiving looks like our coldest day of the holiday weekend overall. High temperatures will only be in the 30s in most locations. Factor in wind gusts that will still be about 25 mph, and feels-like temperatures will struggle to get out of the 20s. Winds will die down after sunset, but it will be a cold night with low temperatures around 20 degrees in a large number of locations. If you plan on standing in any Black Friday lines, bundle up!