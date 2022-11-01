A Dense Fog Advisory is once again in effect for most of Northwest Indiana Tuesday morning. Give yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to work or school. Warming up! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your full forecast.
Tags
- Weather
- Midwest-weather
- Weather-forecast
- Matt Holiner
- Chief Meteorologist
- Forecast
- Northwest Indiana
- Hammond
- Valparaiso
- Crown Point
- Chicago
- Lake County
- Porter County
- Laporte County
- Newton County
- Jasper County
- Conditions
- Commute
- Temperatures
- Timing
- Location
- Wind
- Midwest
- Clouds
- Meteorologist
- Temperature
- Winds
- Change
- Changes
- Changing
- Outlook
- Update
- Details
- Information
- Meteorology
- November
- Region
- Calumet Region
- Fall
- Autumn
- Cloud Cover
- Fog
- Advisory
- Chance
- Rain
- Dense
- Foggy
- Above Normal
- Cool
- Chilly
- Mild
- Gusts
- Warmer
- Warming
- Warming Up
- Dry
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Matt Holiner
Chief Meteorologist
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today