 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Watch now: Big temperature difference across Northwest Indiana Wednesday

  • 0

Temperatures are going to vary more than usual across the Region today. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us why, if it will happen again tomorrow, and when rain will return in his updated forecast.

Plus, episode three of our new weather podcast, "Across the Sky," has been released! Listen as the meteorologists of the Lee Weather Team share their tornado stories from across the country and some valuable safety advice.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts