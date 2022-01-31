Watch now: Biggest winter storm so far this season arrives Tuesday night

The recent snowy pattern for Northwest Indiana is set to continue in a big way. While Tuesday morning looks dry, and Tuesday afternoon will just feature scattered rain showers, during the evening hours, rain will transition to snow.

During this transition period, there could be a brief period of freezing rain Tuesday evening. If this occurs, ice accumulation will be less than 0.05 inches. Not enough to cause widespread problems, but enough to put a thin glaze of ice on vehicles, plants and other outdoor surfaces.

By midnight, the transition to snow will be complete. Once the snow starts, it will continue for an extended amount of time. Snow looks likely not only late Tuesday night, but Wednesday, Wednesday night and Thursday morning as well. By Thursday afternoon, the snow will become more scattered in nature. Snow will continue to decrease in coverage and intensity through Thursday night with the last of the flurries coming to an end early Friday morning.

When it's all said and done, very high snow totals are expected for all of Northwest Indiana. Unlike our recent lake-effect snow events, snow totals look to be the highest farther south than north. Current forecast models currently project that Newton and Jasper counties will see 12 to 16 inches of snow. Porter County is forecast to see 11 to 15 inches while LaPorte and Lake counties are forecast to see 10 to 14 inches.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of Northwest Indiana from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Thursday. During this time, snow will be heavy at times. With wind gusts expected around 20 to 35 mph, blowing snow is expected along with the falling snow. This combination will greatly reduce visibility and most roads will become snow covered.

Travel should be avoided Tuesday night through Thursday. The fewer cars that are on the roads during this time the better. If you must venture out, extreme caution should be used. Be aware that you could become stranded in snow drifts or near whiteout conditions. Make sure that you carry a fully charged cell phone in your vehicle so you can call for help if necessary.

While visibility will improve and roads will gradually be cleared, it's likely that travel will still be difficult across the Region through Friday morning. It will also be a very cold morning with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills as low as minus 5.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

