Watch now: Crippling snow amounts expected for the Region

Snow, snow and more snow. The extended period that snow will be coming down across Northwest Indiana is what will set this winter storm apart from the majority that we see. When it's all said and done, we'll have more of the white stuff than we'll know what to do with.

The transition from rain to snow will begin around 9 p.m. Tuesday night in northwestern Lake County. As the transition continues to the south and east, there could be a brief period of freezing rain and sleet. Ice accumulations are expected to be no more than a few hundredths of an inch though. Most of Northwest Indiana will have made the transition to snow by midnight, and everyone will by 3 a.m. at the latest. Once the transition is complete, it will be all snow for the rest of the storm.

By Wednesday morning, the snow will already be piling up and heavy snow will continue. While the intensity will back off a little in the afternoon, Wednesday looks like a truly snowy day.

For Wednesday night, snow still looks likely. It will mostly be light to moderate in intensity, but pockets of heavy snow will persist.

Snow still appears likely for Thursday morning as well, with periods of heavy snow still possible. By Thursday afternoon, snow will become more scattered in nature, and the threat for heavy snow will come to an end.

That said, the snow chance will continue. While snow showers will be isolated, the chance is there for light to moderate snow through Thursday night. As some leftover lake-effect snow moves over us, the chance for flurries will continue through Friday morning before we completely dry out for Friday afternoon.

When the snow is finally done falling, here are the snow totals we're expecting across the Region. Because fewer breaks in the activity are expected, snow totals look slightly higher to the south and east and slightly lower to the north and west. The difference will be small though.

Jasper County: 13 to 17 inches

Newton County: 12.5 to 16.5 inches

LaPorte County: 12 to 16 inches

Porter County: 11.5 to 15.5 inches

Lake County: 11 to 15 inches

Clearly with these kind of snow totals, most roads in Northwest Indiana will be snow-covered. With periods of heavy snow expected through Thursday afternoon, visibility will be greatly reduced. It's also worth noting that wind gusts during this storm will range from 20 to 35 mph. This will cause the snow that falls to be blown around, further reducing visibility. Near whiteout conditions are expected at times.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of the Region until 6 p.m. Thursday. Until then, travel should be avoided across the area unless absolutely necessary. The fewer cars on the roads the better. If you have to venture out, use extreme caution. This is the type of storm that can cause people to become stranded in their vehicles. Carry a fully charged cell phone with you in your car so you can call for help if necessary.

While the snow will be much lighter and less frequent Thursday night and Friday morning, travel is likely to still be difficult across Northwest Indiana due to the large number of snow covered roads. It will take time for the roads to be cleared, especially secondary and neighborhood roads. Once all the snow ends by Friday afternoon, crews will be able to pick up the plowing pace and travel will be easier.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

