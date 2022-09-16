Watch now: Dry Friday, but rain coming back to Northwest Indiana this weekend

Patchy fog early Friday, but otherwise a quiet, warm day. See when our rain chance begins, when it will peak, and what will happen to temperatures in our weekend forecast video.
5 cool recipes to make as the hot summer days wind down
This week's recipe roundup features dishes that perfectly make the transition from summer to fall. Think quick weeknight meals, cookout-friendly chicken salad and more.
This sauce is so adaptable. Try it as a dip for raw vegetables, or instead of mayonnaise on your sandwiches. It’s also a lovely accompaniment to simple grilled chicken.
Soggy bread sandwiches have plagued brown-bag lunches for too long. The solution is a one-ingredient swap: Replace the bread with bell peppers.
Sometimes the best way to change the way you cook is to not cook at all.
Turn this easy dip into a full-blown appetizer spread (or dinner, we won't judge!) with the addition of some crudités, grilled eggplant and crackers. Pair it with a bubbly cava or other sparkling wine for an instant party.
These giant cookies are suitable for sharing at the lunch table or tucking into a backpack for replenishment on hikes or bicycle trips.