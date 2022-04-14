Watch now: Extremely high wind gusts Thursday afternoon in Northwest Indiana

Wind gusts of 60 to 65 mph are possible for a brief period during the afternoon today. This could cause isolated tree damage and power outages in the Region. Make sure all lightweight outdoor items are secure or brought inside and keep a firm grip on the steering wheel while driving. Find out when the winds will die down and when our next chance of rain is in our latest forecast video.
How climate change is impacting allergy season
How climate change is impacting allergy season
A warming climate means a longer pollen season
Higher latitudes may be most affected by a longer pollen season
Air pollution can intensify the impact of allergens already in the air
Increased thunderstorms can also exacerbate allergic reactions
Extended droughts lift more dust and pollen into the air
Increased wildfires worsen air quality for allergy sufferers
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.