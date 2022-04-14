 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Extremely high wind gusts Thursday afternoon in Northwest Indiana

Wind gusts of 60 to 65 mph are possible for a brief period during the afternoon today. This could cause isolated tree damage and power outages in the Region. Make sure all lightweight outdoor items are secure or brought inside and keep a firm grip on the steering wheel while driving. Find out when the winds will die down and when our next chance of rain is in our latest forecast video.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Tags

Local Weather

Chief Meteorologist

