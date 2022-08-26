Watch now: Fantastic Friday in Northwest Indiana! Rain chance returns this weekend

Highs in the 70s and partly to mostly sunny skies today. Temperatures will be rising this weekend though with showers and storms making a comeback. Get all the details in our weekend forecast video.

Have you ever received a weather warning on your phone…and then nothing happened? You’re not alone! There are multiple issues with the government’s Wireless Emergency Alerts and alerts sent out by weather apps that make them less accurate than they should be. We dive into those issues and what you can do to avoid being over warned in the latest episode of our “Across the Sky” podcast.