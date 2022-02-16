Watch now: Heavy snow to slam the Region once again

Enjoy the quieter, warmer weather while it's here, because big changes are not far away.

High temperatures will reach around 50 degrees Wednesday afternoon with just isolated rain showers in the forecast. It will be windy though with wind gusts 35 to 45 mph.

Rain will increase in coverage and intensity during the evening hours Wednesday. It's not until after 3 a.m. Thursday that we'll begin to see a transition to freezing rain, sleet, and snow from north to south across Northwest Indiana. It may take until the early afternoon Thursday for this transition to be completed across southern Newton and Jasper counties. This will result in higher sleet and freezing rain totals. While LaPorte, Porter, and Lake counties will likely see just 0.05 to 0.10 inches of freezing rain and no more than 0.25 inches of sleet, Jasper and Newton counties will see 0.10 to 0.15 inches of freezing rain and perhaps as much as 0.75 inches of sleet.

This amount of ice will not be crippling, but it is enough to cause icy spots on secondary roads, bridges, and overpasses. A glaze of ice on vehicles, plants, and other outdoor items is expected as well.

From the late morning through the early evening on Thursday, the main story will be the snow though. Heavy snow is expected to pile up fast across the Region. Winds gusting 35 to 45 mph will blow the snow and reduce visibility even more. The snow will back off during the evening hours and completely exit the area shortly after midnight. Dry conditions are expected for Friday.

For Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties, 6 to 10 inches of snow is expected to fall by the end of Thursday night. 5 to 8.5 inches is anticipated for Newton and Jasper counties.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 3 a.m. Thursday and will continue until 9 p.m. Thursday. During this time, travel should be avoided unless absolutely necessary. If you must venture out, drive well below the speed limit and increase your following distance. Carry a fully charged cell phone with you to call for help should you become stranded.

Thursday also looks much colder than Wednesday. High temperatures in the low 30s will occur early in the morning and only drop through the day. Lows will reach around 10 degrees Thursday night.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

