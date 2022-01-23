WATCH NOW: Here we go again; Region braces for more snow

Snow blanketed Northwest Indiana late Saturday night through much of the day Sunday.
Many places across central and northern Lake and Porter counties saw 5 to 7 inches of snow. A snowfall total of 3 to 5 inches was common across southern Lake and Porter counties as well as LaPorte County. Snow totals were smaller in Newton and Jasper County, where mainly 1 to 2 inches of snow fell.
Enjoy the short break from the snow while it lasts. Scattered snow showers were expected to move back into the Region before dawn on Monday with an overnight low temperature of around 10 degrees.
As a "warm" front works over us, snow will be widespread across the entire Chicago metro area during the early morning hours Monday.
Snow will be heavy in spots and this will likely slow down the morning commute significantly. Snow will become more scattered in nature during the afternoon for Lake, Newton, and Jasper counties, but still looks likely for Porter and LaPorte counties. With breezy conditions expected, we'll also see the snow that's already on the ground be blown around, further reducing visibility. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than Sunday, near 30, but "feels like" temperatures will only reach the low 20s Monday.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for all of Northwest Indiana from 5 a.m. Monday until 3 p.m. Monday, when the heaviest snow is expected. Avoiding travel during this time is ideal. If you have to venture out, give yourself plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Drive below the speed limit and increase your following distance.
As of Sunday evening, Hammond public schools and Bishop Noll Institute had announced plans for an e-learning day on Monday because of the expected weather issues.
While only light to moderate snow is expected across most of the Region Monday night, another band of lake effect snow will be setting up behind a cold front. This one looks to be focused over LaPorte County, keeping the threat for heavy snow there going through the evening hours Monday before the intensity backs off overnight. Temperatures will be tumbling as well, with lows reaching the single digits for most and low teens in LaPorte County. With winds still gusting around 20 to 25 mph, wind chills will range from zero to minus-10 across Northwest Indiana.
Tuesday looks completely dry and mostly sunny across Lake, Newton, and Jasper counties, but a few snow flurries will still be possible in the early morning in Porter County. Isolated snow showers may linger in LaPorte County through the early afternoon. When it's all said and done, here's the additional snow that's expected to fall across the Region:
- Newton County: 0.5 to 1.5 inch;
- Jasper County: 1 to 2 inches;
- Hammond: 1.5 to 2.5 inches;
- Crown Point: 1.5 to 2.5 inches;
- Portage: 2 to 3 inches;
- Valparaiso: 2 to 4 inches;
- Michigan City: 3 to 5 inches;
- La Porte: 4 to 6 inches.
Very cold conditions are expected Tuesday as well. Instead of our normal high temperatures in the mid 30s, highs will only be in the mi- teens across the Region. Winds will be lighter than Monday and Monday night, but "feels like" temperatures will still struggle to climb above zero degrees.
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.