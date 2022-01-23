WATCH NOW: Here we go again; Region braces for more snow

Snow blanketed Northwest Indiana late Saturday night through much of the day Sunday.

Many places across central and northern Lake and Porter counties saw 5 to 7 inches of snow. A snowfall total of 3 to 5 inches was common across southern Lake and Porter counties as well as LaPorte County. Snow totals were smaller in Newton and Jasper County, where mainly 1 to 2 inches of snow fell.

Enjoy the short break from the snow while it lasts. Scattered snow showers were expected to move back into the Region before dawn on Monday with an overnight low temperature of around 10 degrees.

As a "warm" front works over us, snow will be widespread across the entire Chicago metro area during the early morning hours Monday.

Snow will be heavy in spots and this will likely slow down the morning commute significantly. Snow will become more scattered in nature during the afternoon for Lake, Newton, and Jasper counties, but still looks likely for Porter and LaPorte counties. With breezy conditions expected, we'll also see the snow that's already on the ground be blown around, further reducing visibility. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than Sunday, near 30, but "feels like" temperatures will only reach the low 20s Monday.