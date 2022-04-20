Watch now: Increasing rain chance throughout the day in NWI, big warm up for Thursday

Showers and even a few thunderstorms will become increasingly likely on Wednesday. Chilly and windy today, but a significant change is expected Thursday! Track the rain and temperatures in our latest forecast video.
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.
Matt Holiner
Chief Meteorologist
