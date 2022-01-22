Watch now: More snow expected overnight and into Sunday morning

The evening hours will be dry, but after 11 p.m. Saturday, snow will begin to fall across Northwest Indiana. Snow will become widespread during the overnight hours and will be heavy at times.
While the main area of snow will exit the area during the early morning Sunday, a band of lake-effect snow is expected to set-up across portions of Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties. This will keep the threat for heavy snow around through the morning and early afternoon Sunday in these counties. The band of snow will gradually come to an end across the area from west to east Sunday afternoon, with all snow exiting LaPorte County during the early evening.
Snow totals look to range widely across the Region, depending on where exactly the heaviest lake-effect snow falls. Newton and Japer counties will probably only see 2 to 4 inches of snow, with more snow in the northern parts of those counties than the southern parts.
The highest snow totals look to be near Lake Michigan in Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties. Somewhere between Gary and Michigan City, up to 9 inches of snow could fall. Snow totals will be smaller in the southern portions of these counties, but 2 to 6 inches still looks to be common. Below are forecast snow totals for various cities across Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties:
- Portage: 5-9”
- Michigan City: 4-8”
- Gary: 4-8”
- Valparaiso: 3-6”
- Crown Point: 3-6”
- Hammond: 2-5”
A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for the entire Region beginning at 11 p.m. Saturday. It is currently set to expire at 9 a.m. Sunday for Newton and Jasper counties, but continues until 3 p.m. Sunday for Lake and Porter counties, and 5 p.m. Sunday for LaPorte County. Snow covered roads and low visibility are expected during this time.
Travel should should be avoided late Saturday night through Sunday morning for the entire Region. Travel should still be avoided during the afternoon Sunday for Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties, especially near Lake Michigan. If you must hit the roads, give yourself plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Drive below the speed limit and increase your following distance.
Low temperatures Saturday night will be in the upper teens across the Region. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the low to mid 20s, but with wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph expected, wind chills will likely stay in the low-to-mid teens.
Another round of snow is expected to begin very late Sunday night and continue through the day on Monday. This could bring an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow to Northwest Indiana.
