Watch now: More snow expected overnight and into Sunday morning

The evening hours will be dry, but after 11 p.m. Saturday, snow will begin to fall across Northwest Indiana. Snow will become widespread during the overnight hours and will be heavy at times.

While the main area of snow will exit the area during the early morning Sunday, a band of lake-effect snow is expected to set-up across portions of Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties. This will keep the threat for heavy snow around through the morning and early afternoon Sunday in these counties. The band of snow will gradually come to an end across the area from west to east Sunday afternoon, with all snow exiting LaPorte County during the early evening.

Snow totals look to range widely across the Region, depending on where exactly the heaviest lake-effect snow falls. Newton and Japer counties will probably only see 2 to 4 inches of snow, with more snow in the northern parts of those counties than the southern parts.

The highest snow totals look to be near Lake Michigan in Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties. Somewhere between Gary and Michigan City, up to 9 inches of snow could fall. Snow totals will be smaller in the southern portions of these counties, but 2 to 6 inches still looks to be common. Below are forecast snow totals for various cities across Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties: