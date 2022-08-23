Very pleasant today! Some fog will form late tonight though and our next chance of rain isn't far away. Find out when it will begin in our updated forecast video.
Watch now: Nice Tuesday in Northwest Indiana. When will rain return?
Showers and storms today and tonight ahead of and along a cold front. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out. More rain expected for Sunday! Full details in our updated weekend forecast.
Many will stay dry in Northwest Indiana today. Many will see rain and possibly severe storms Saturday. What about Sunday? Get your complete weekend forecast here.
It's going to be a great one in Northwest Indiana today! First some fog and then some showers will be making a return to the area though. Find out when in our updated forecast.
Dense Fog Advisory early this morning for Lake County. The fog won't be sticking around long though. Find out when it will dissipate and when our next rain chance will begin in our latest forecast.
Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rai…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Munster. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house withou…
Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skie…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty…
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.