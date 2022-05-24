 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Nice Tuesday in the Region, but rain likely for Wednesday with a small chance of severe storms

Enjoy the dry weather today. The chance for rain returns tonight with showers and storms looking likely for Wednesday. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out. Get the latest information in our updated forecast video.

Plus, a new episode of "Across the Sky" has been released! On this week’s podcast, the Lee Weather Team discusses the forecast for this summer, weather forecasting in the energy sector, and the growing field of digital meteorology.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Chief Meteorologist

