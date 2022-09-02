Watch now: Northwest Indiana Labor Day weekend forecast

Dry Friday, but a cold front will bring rain back for Saturday and chances are sticking around for the rest of Labor Day weekend. Track the rain and see what will happen to our temperatures in our latest forecast video.

Since late July, there’s been a wave of flash flooding events across the U.S. As the climate warms, flooding is becoming more common and more extreme. In this week’s episode of “Across the Sky,” the Lee Weather Team takes a deeper dive into why this is, what’s expected in the future, and what can be done to limit the impacts.