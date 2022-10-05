 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Rain returns to Northwest Indiana this afternoon and continues Thursday with cold front

Dry for much of Wednesday, but showers will begin to push in late this afternoon. Rain will continue tonight and stick around for Thursday as a cold front moves in. Get all the details in our weather update.

