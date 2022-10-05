Watch now: Rain returns to Northwest Indiana this afternoon and continues Thursday with cold front

Dry for much of Wednesday, but showers will begin to push in late this afternoon. Rain will continue tonight and stick around for Thursday as a cold front moves in. Get all the details in our weather update.
Photos: Island life endangered as hurricanes get stronger, deadlier
Steve Gibson, left background, helps Maria Zoltac into the back of his truck as her sister Susan, Zoltac, left, makes herself comfortable with her dogs after being rescued from Sanibel Island Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Steve Helber - staff, AP
Rescue personnel lift a body recovered from Sanibel Island to a dock for transport to the medical examiner Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Steve Helber - staff, AP
Steve Gibson loads a dog into the back of his pickup truck after it was rescued along with it's owners from Sanibel Island Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Steve Helber - staff, AP
Maryann Loh walks down the dock after being rescued from Sanibel Island after Hurricane Ian passed by the area Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Steve Helber - staff, AP
This combination satellite image provided by Planet Labs shows the Sanibel Causeway, Fla., left, taken on July 4, 2021, and damage of the causeway taken Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, after a powerful storm went through the area. A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving multiple people dead.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Planet Labs
This Planet Labs satellite image shows damages on an island in the Sanibel Causeway, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, after a powerful storm went through the area. A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving multiple people dead.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Planet Labs
A U.S. Coast Guard HH-65 Dolphin helicopter flies over damaged homes and buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP
A U.S. Coast Guard Hercules C-130 flies over damaged homes and buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP
A damaged causeway to Sanibel Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian , Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP
A Coast Guard helicopter flies over damaged homes and buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP
A damaged causeway to Sanibel Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian , Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP
A damaged causeway to Sanibel Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian , Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP
A damaged causeway to Sanibel Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian , Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP
A damaged causeway to Sanibel Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian , Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP
A damaged causeway to Sanibel Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian , Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP
A damaged causeway to Sanibel Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian , Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP
A damaged causeway to Sanibel Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian , Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee - staff, AP
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter takes off on Sanibel Island, Fla., with people affected by Hurricane Ian, as seen from inside a damaged home, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Steve Helber - staff, STF
In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by
mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is seen on the causeway leading to Sanibel Island from Fort Myers, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Gerald Herbert - staff, AP
Water streams past buildings on the oceanfront after Hurricane Ian passed by the area, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Sanibel Island, Fla.
Steve Helber - staff, AP
Damaged condominiums along the beachfornt after Hurricane Ian passed by the area Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Sanibel Island, Fla.
Steve Helber - staff, AP
Destroyed homes are seen on Sanibel Island, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla.
Steve Helber - staff, STF
A TV news crew works in debris on Sanibel Island, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla.
Steve Helber - staff, STF
Damaged homes and debris is seen on Sanibel Island, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla.
Steve Helber - staff, STF
David Muench sits with his birds after being rescued from Sanibel Island in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Steve Helber - staff, STF
In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by
mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is seen on the causeway leading to Sanibel Island, making it impassable, in St. James City, Fla., on Pine Island, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Gerald Herbert - staff, AP
A damaged causeway to Sanibel Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian , Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
A section of the Sanibel Causeway was lost due to the effects of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Boats are stacked up against the Port Sanibel Marina Motel after Hurricane Ian ran through the area, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Meers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
A section of the Sanibel Causeway was lost due to the effects of Hurricane Ian Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
A home burns on Sanibel Island in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
A home burns on Sanibel Island in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
A home burns on Sanibel Island in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Homes under construction are seen missing their roofs in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Livestock move in a flooded field in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Damaged homes are seen in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
A damaged causeway to Florida's Sanibel Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Livestock move in a flooded field in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
At least three sections of the Sanibel Causeway were washed away by storm surge from Hurricane Ian, according to video from CNN affiliates WBBH and WPLG, severing the Sanibel and Captiva islands' only connection to Florida's mainland.
Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via ZUMA Press Wire
Billy Kirkland, of Sanibel Island, walks up a gangplank after being transported off the island by rescue personnel Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Steve Helber - staff, AP
Rescue personnel help a Sanibel Island resident to an ambulance after she was rescued from the Island, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Steve Helber - staff, AP
Bob Averill, owner of Island Trading Post in Sanibel Island, prepares to get on a bus after being rescued from the Island by rescue personnel Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Steve Helber - staff, AP
Rescue personnel load a four wheeler onto a barge for transport to Sanibel Island Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Steve Helber - staff, AP
Eric Siefert, right, and his wife, Vera, wait for a ride after being rescued off of Sanibel Island by rescue personnel Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Steve Helber - staff, AP
Eric Siefert, right, and his wife, Vera, wait for a ride after being rescued off of Sanibel Island by rescue personnel Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Steve Helber - staff, AP
