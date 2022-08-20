Watch now: Small chance of severe storms in the Region Saturday

Showers and storms today and tonight ahead of and along a cold front. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out. More rain expected for Sunday! Full details in our updated weekend forecast video.

While dodging showers and storms this weekend, listen to the latest episode of our “Across the Sky” podcast. This week, the Lee Weather Team interviews former hurricane hunter Warren Madden.

In Part One, Warren describes what it’s like to fly into a hurricane, including his most harrowing mission.

In Part Two, Warren tells us about an amazing experience he had flying into a storm at night and what it takes to become a hurricane hunter.