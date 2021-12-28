Watch now: Snow and rain headed for the Region

Finally some snow for Northwest Indiana today, but it won't be snowing all day. As warmer air moves in, snow during the late morning and early afternoon will transition to rain.
Before this transition occurs though, a period of heavy snow is expected to fall, particularly around noon. This will likely reduce visibility across the area and make for slick spots on roads.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lake and Porter County until 3 p.m. After 3 p.m., we'll likely have completed the transition to rain and all precipitation is expected to exit the area during the early evening.
Today is a good day to stay in for lunch! If you have to travel during the late morning and early afternoon, use caution, and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.
Tuesday's Forecast
Portage/Valparaiso
- Scattered snow AM, rain/snow mix likely PM
- Breezy: Gusts around 20 mph, high temp: 39
- Snow total: 0.5”-1.5”
Hammond/Crown Point
- Scattered snow AM, rain/snow mix likely PM
- Breezy: Gusts around 20 mph, high temp: 38
- Snow total: 0.25”-1.25”
Chicago
- Scattered snow AM, rain/snow mix likely PM
- Breezy, gusts around 20 mph, high temp: 40
- Snow total: 0.5”-1.5”
Tuesday Night's Forecast
Portage/Valparaiso
- 20% chance rain early, patchy fog late
- Low temperature: 32
Hammond/Crown Point
- 20% chance rain early, patchy fog late
- Low temperature: 32
Chicago
- 30% chance rain early, mostly cloudy
- Low temperature: 34
Wednesday's Forecast
Portage/Valparaiso
- Patchy fog early AM, 20% chance rain in the afternoon
- High temperature: 39
Hammond/Crown Point
- Patchy fog early AM, 20% chance rain in the afternoon
- High temperature: 39
Chicago
- Mostly cloudy, 10% chance rain in the afternoon
- High temperature: 40
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Holiner has seven years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.