Watch now: Snow and rain headed for the Region

Finally some snow for Northwest Indiana today, but it won't be snowing all day. As warmer air moves in, snow during the late morning and early afternoon will transition to rain.

Before this transition occurs though, a period of heavy snow is expected to fall, particularly around noon. This will likely reduce visibility across the area and make for slick spots on roads.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lake and Porter County until 3 p.m. After 3 p.m., we'll likely have completed the transition to rain and all precipitation is expected to exit the area during the early evening.

Today is a good day to stay in for lunch! If you have to travel during the late morning and early afternoon, use caution, and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

Tuesday's Forecast

Portage/Valparaiso

Scattered snow AM, rain/snow mix likely PM

Breezy: Gusts around 20 mph, high temp: 39

Snow total: 0.5”-1.5”

Hammond/Crown Point