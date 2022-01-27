WATCH NOW: Snow could cause problems for the Friday morning commute

As expected, the computer models have come into better agreement on the next round of lake effect snow to impact Northwest Indiana. While the forecast for up to 6 inches of snow has not changed, the area that has the potential to see that much now appears much smaller than it did Wednesday.

Isolated snow showers are in the forecast for the entire Region Thursday. After midnight though, the amount of snow coming down will vary significantly. While periods of heavy snow are expected in northwestern Lake County, there may be no snow at all in eastern LaPorte County. This is due to the fact that the center of the lake effect snow band is now expected to set up near downtown Chicago.

Friday morning will be more of the same. While lake effect snow will continue to dump across northwestern Lake County and Cook County in Illinois, significantly less will be falling across the rest of the Region.

As far as the Friday morning commute goes, very few problems are expected for LaPorte, Porter, Newton, and Jasper counties. Even the southeastern part of Lake County probably won't be that bad. For anyone driving in northwestern Lake County and to Chicago though, it will be a very different story. Visibility will likely be greatly reduced and snow covered roads are expected. Ideally, travel should be avoided in this area.

If you do have to get to work in Chicago Friday morning, give yourself plenty of extra time to get there. Drive below the speed limit and increase your following distance.

For the rest of Friday, the lake effect snow band will be shifting to the east while losing its intensity. The afternoon hours Friday will bring Porter County its greatest chance of snow, but it will only be light to moderate in intensity. Friday evening looks like the best chance of snow in LaPorte County. All snow showers and flurries will exit the Region during the overnight hours. Dry conditions with partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Saturday.

Here are the amounts of snow that are expected to fall from Thursday night through Friday night at various locations across Northwest Indiana. In general, more to the north and west and less to the south and east.

Hammond: 3 to 6 inches

Portage: 0.5 to 2.5 inches

Crown Point: 0.25 to 2 inches

Michigan City: 0.5 to 1.5 inches

Valparaiso: 0.25 to 1 inches

LaPorte: 0.25 to 1 inches

Newton County: 0 to 0.5 inches

Jasper County: 0 to 0.25 inches

As far as temperatures go, look for lows Thursday night to reach around 10 degrees. With winds gusting around 20 mph though, "feels like" temperatures will be in the low single digits.

The wind will not be an issue for Friday or Saturday, but unfortunately temperatures look to stay below normal for this time of year. Highs Friday will be in the upper teens with low temperatures expected at or near zero degrees Friday night. Saturday will not be much warmer with high temperatures only in the low 20s.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

