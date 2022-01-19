Watch now: Snow to cause difficult travel for parts of Region

The Region looks to see its first significant lake-effect snow event of the season Wednesday evening through early Friday morning. As is usually the case when it come to lake-effect snow, conditions will vary widely across the area.
Light to moderate snow is expected Wednesday evening, but pockets of heavy snow will begin to show up during the overnight hours. The heaviest and most widespread snow is expected Thursday morning. By Thursday evening, the heaviest snow will be over with, but light to moderate snow will continue in spots through the early morning hours Friday.
During this time, significantly more snow will be falling across LaPorte and Porter County than Lake, Newton, and Jasper counties. This will result in a wide range of snow totals across the Region. Here are some of the forecast snow totals we're expecting:
- La Porte: 5-10”
- Michigan City: 4-8”
- Valparaiso: 2-5”
- Portage: 2-4”
- Crown Point: 0-1”
- Hammond: 0-0.5”
In general, the farther north and east you live in Northwest Indiana, the more snow you'll see. The farther south and west you live, the less snow you'll see. The greatest uncertainty in the forecast is exactly where the heaviest snow band will set-up. Up to 10 inches of snow will fall where this occurs. This appears most likely somewhere in central or eastern LaPorte County.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Porter and LaPorte County until 6pm Thursday. The combination of heavy and blowing snow, particularly during the morning hours Thursday, will cause very low visibility and snow covered roads. While all of LaPorte County will be impacted significantly, conditions look to be substantially worse across the northeastern half of Porter County than the southwestern half.
If possible, travel should be avoided in Porter and LaPorte County late Wednesday night through the evening hours Thursday. If you must venture out on the roads, give yourself plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Drive below the speed limit and increase your following distance.
Wednesday Night's Forecast
LaPorte County
- Snow Likely, Cloudy Skies
- Breezy, Wind Gusts Around 25 mph
- Low Temperature: 16, Wind Chill: 5
Porter County
- Scattered Snow Showers, Mostly Cloudy
- Breezy, Wind Gusts Around 25 mph
- Low Temperature: 13, Wind Chill: -1
Lake County
- Isolated Snow Showers, Partly Cloudy
- Breezy, Wind Gusts Around 20 mph
- Low Temperature: 8, Wind Chill: -6
Thursday's Forecast
LaPorte County
- Snow Likely, Cloudy Skies
- Breezy In The Morning, Wind Gusts Around 20 mph
- High Temperature: 21, Wind Chill: 11
Porter County
- Scattered Snow Showers, Mostly Cloudy
- Breezy In The Morning, Wind Gusts Around 20 mph
- High Temperature: 19, Wind Chill: 8
Lake County
- Isolated Snow Showers, Partly Cloudy
- Breezy In The Morning, Wind Gusts Around 20 mph
- High Temperature: 19, Wind Chill: 8
Thursday Night's Forecast
LaPorte County
- Snow Likely Early, Isolated Snow Showers Late
- Mostly Cloudy, Low Temperature: 11
Porter County
- Scattered Snow Early, Isolated Snow Showers Late
- Mostly Cloudy, Low Temperature: 9
Lake County
- Isolated Snow Showers
- Partly Cloudy, Low Temperature: 9
Friday's Forecast
LaPorte County
- Mostly Sunny
- High Temperature: 23
Porter County
- Few AM Flurries, Then Mostly Sunny
- High Temperature: 23
Lake County
- Few AM Flurries, Then Mostly Sunny
- High Temperature: 24
The 15 states with the most snow-related driving fatalities
How to prepare your car for winter
3. Wyoming
2. North Dakota
1. Alaska
States with the most driving fatalities related to snow & ice
15. Colorado
14. Oregon
13. New Hampshire
12. Nebraska
11. Iowa
10. Montana
9. Wisconsin
8. Michigan
7. South Dakota
6. Maine
5. Vermont
4. Minnesota
15 states with the most snow-related auto fatalities
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.