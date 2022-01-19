Watch now: Snow to cause difficult travel for parts of Region

The Region looks to see its first significant lake-effect snow event of the season Wednesday evening through early Friday morning. As is usually the case when it come to lake-effect snow, conditions will vary widely across the area.

Light to moderate snow is expected Wednesday evening, but pockets of heavy snow will begin to show up during the overnight hours. The heaviest and most widespread snow is expected Thursday morning. By Thursday evening, the heaviest snow will be over with, but light to moderate snow will continue in spots through the early morning hours Friday.

During this time, significantly more snow will be falling across LaPorte and Porter County than Lake, Newton, and Jasper counties. This will result in a wide range of snow totals across the Region. Here are some of the forecast snow totals we're expecting:

La Porte: 5-10”

Michigan City: 4-8”

Valparaiso: 2-5”

Portage: 2-4”

Crown Point: 0-1”

Hammond: 0-0.5”