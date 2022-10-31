 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Spooky weather for Halloween in Northwest Indiana

Lots of fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Showers and drizzle are around as well and they'll be sticking with us into the evening. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your full Halloween forecast.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

